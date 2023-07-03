Chicago shooting: 1 killed, another injured outside Walgreens in Brighton Park, fire officials say

Police are investigating a deadly Brighton Park shooting in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, fire officials said.

The shooting happened outside a Walgreens near West 47th Street and South Western Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said one person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

