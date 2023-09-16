Chicago shooting: Man charged with killing Englewood High School senior in Bronzeville, police say

Deshawnay Yoakum died after spending days in the hospital following a shooting in Bronzeville earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old old girl in March, Chicago police said.

The March 1 shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Steven Goodman, 37, is accused of shooting then-17-year-old Deshawnay Yoakum. She died after turning 18 and spending days in the hospital.

Yoakum was a senior at Englewood High School and was getting ready for her upcoming prom and graduation.

Yoakum's mother spoke with ABC7 after the shooting happened, pleading for answers.

Yoakum's mother said she was involved in her community and performed for the past six years in the Bud Billiken Parade.

