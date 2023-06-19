Chicago shootings: At least 51 shot, 9 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 51 people have been shot, nine fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, police said.

Five people were shot, two fatally, on the city's South Side on Sunday evening, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue. Two men, a 37-year-old shot in his head and a 33-year-old shot in the neck, died from their injuries. Police said another man, a 27-year-old shot in the buttocks and shoulder, is in critical condition. Two other men, 19 and 25, were listed in fair condition. All gunshot victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland and Christ hospitals. During a press conference, Chicago police said a car pulled up alongside the gathering, and someone inside opened fire.

Four men were shot, one fatally, in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Just before 3 a.m., five men were fighting inside a garage in the 5400-block of West Crystal Street when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police. One man, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the ankle and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The third man, 27, was struck in the leg and arm and drove to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A fourth man, whose age was unknown, also went to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition with unknown injuries, police said. The gunman fled the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

A man was found shot to over an hour earlier in Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

A teen boy was killed and another was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said. Police said the shooting happened in the Fifth City neighborhood's 100-block of South Homan Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Two teens, 14 and 15 years old, were struck by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old boy, shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the body multiple times. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 1600-block of West 80th Street when they discovered a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard shots fired and saw the man fall to the ground, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Another man died after he was found Friday night lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound in Garfield Park. The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900-block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. No other information was available.

In nonfatal shootings, two 15-year-old boys were shot and wounded Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side. They were standing outside around 8:40 p.m. in the 12800-block of South Normal Avenue when someone fired shots, striking one boy in the groin and the other in the foot, Chicago police said. Both boys were taken to Roseland Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, according to police. No arrests were reported.

At least five people were shot in Lincoln Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1900-block of North Stockton, right outside the Lincoln Park Zoo grounds. Police said the shooting stemmed from some sort of conflict with a group that was drinking in the park. A 17-year-old girl was transported to Northwestern Hospital and is listed in good condition, police said. Four men ages 23, 27, 31, and 44, all self-transported to Northwestern Hospital Chicago police said. They are all listed in critical condition. Police said the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

Later that day, a man was critically injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train near a South Side CTA station, officials said. The shooting happened on a train at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station at about 3:48 p.m., officials said. ABC7 spoke with passengers who were on the train. They said two men got into an altercation, and one pulled out a gun and shot the other. Police said 21-year-old man was shot in the calf. The Chicago Fire Department transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and a weapon was found on the scene, police said. Charges are pending and all passengers were evacuated from the train. The shooting caused CTA delays.

Hours later, an alleged shooter critically injured a man in River North before crashing a vehicle on the Near West Side, Chicago police said. Police said the shooting happened in the 300-block of West Erie Street just after 6:30 p.m. A 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk when someone approached him and opened fire. The victim, shot in the head, self-transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The alleged shooter fled in a Jeep, which hit another vehicle near South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street, police said. Officers took the offender into custody, and charges are pending. Area Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting or crash.

Last weekend, at 31 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.