Murder charges filed in Chicago shooting that killed father buying lottery ticket for wife

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murder charges have been filed in a shooting that killed an innocent bystander who had stopped to buy his wife a lottery ticket at a corner store Monday.

Police said 59-year-old Simon Brown was killed and three others, including one of the alleged gunmen, were injured after an argument led to gunfire in the city's Greater Grand Crossing at about 5:45 p.m. near 71st and State.

After receiving a ShotSpotter notification, police rushed to the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds: Brown and another innocent bystander, a man who had been shot in the head and critically wounded as he used a nearby ATM machine.

Another man who was reportedly shot in the leg during the initial incident was dropped off at an area hospital in good condition.

As officers searched for the suspects, one of the alleged shooters was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Wednesday Chicago police announced Trivell Pruitt, 53, has been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder in the shooting, both felonies. He is due in court Thursday morning.

Police are still searching for the second shooter.

