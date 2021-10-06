chicago shooting

Shots fired at off-duty officer in Chatham, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Digital Content Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said someone in a four-door sedan fired shots at the officer while he was inside his vehicle in the 8300-block of S. Lafayette Ave around 10:21 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting in Chatham kills 15-year-old boy, CPD says

The 31-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was not stuck by gunfire, but the shots damaged his vehicle's rear passenger window, according to police.

Police did not share a description of the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.
