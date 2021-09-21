chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Chatham leaves teen critically wounded: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood left a teenager critically injured, fire officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the teen was shot around 3 p.m. near 83rd and Holland. CFD said the boy was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.


The boy's age and type of injury were not immediately clear. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were also not immediately clear.

The location of the shooting is down the street from Simeon High School but officials have not said whether the victim may have any connection to the school.


Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
