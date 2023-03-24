Chatham shooting: Man, woman shot while inside South Side business, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a man and woman injured inside a Chatham business on East 79th Street Thursday, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a double shooting that took place inside a South Side business Thursday night.

CPD said a 38-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were inside the Chatham business in the 700-block of East 79th Street just after 5:20 p.m. when they were shot.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, CPD said. The woman was shot in the back and also taken to U of C. She is in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

RELATED: Man charged with shooting, killing Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso denied bail

Chicago police could be seen going in and out of a food mart on the block Thursday evening.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood