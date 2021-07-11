3 shot, 1 fatally outside Cook County Court in Armour Square neighborhood on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly shooting outside the Cook County Courthouse took place Saturday night.
One man was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting near the building, according to officials.
The attack took place around 9 p.m. in the city's Armour Square neighborhood near the Cook County Criminal Court's building.
Witnesses tell investigators that a 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking in the 2700 block of West 27th Street when two unknown attackers pulled up in a vehicle, jumped out and started shooting.
The man was killed after being struck in the face and chest, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her knee. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A third person, who just happened to be standing nearby, suffered a graze would to the face. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.
The Saturday night violence follows a deadly 4th of July holiday weekend, where Chicago saw over 100 people shot and at least 18 people killed.
Local leaders and youth activists came together for the Chi-Town Gun Violence Prevention Summit in order to stop the violence in creative ways.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly spoke about the physical impact as well as the mental health problems associated with gun violence that can be resolved.
"Every single day in my district and communities across the country, children are traumatized by the sounds of unpredictable gun violence, the sight of blood on pavement or more ambulance lights in their neighborhoods," Kelly said.
Kelly also spoke about having stricter access to guns, especially for people who have been deemed to be dangerous.
