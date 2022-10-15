Chicago shooting: 60-year-old man shot during argument on CTA Red Line train, police say

Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at 87th due to a police investigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically hurt in a CTA train shooting on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 0-100 block of 87th Street at about 6:10 a.m., police said. A 60-year-old man was arguing with another person on a Red Line train when they fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter fled from the train at 87th Street. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police have not provided further information about the shooting.

Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at 87th Street due to a police investigation, the CTA said. A shuttle bus is available from 79th to 95th streets.

