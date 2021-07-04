expressway shooting

Chicago expressway shooting on I-90/94 critically injures Buffalo Grove woman, 51: ISP

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. Police said preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

Police said a 51-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was in the front seat passenger of a car riding southbound on the Dan Ryan when she was struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, ISP said.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, and the two rear passengers, a 55-year-old man and 14-year-old boy, did not sutain any injuries. All in the vehicle are from Buffalo Grove, officials said.

A second vehicle was also struck by gunfire, police said. The 28-year-old driver from Chicago was not injured.

ISP closed all southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan starting at 26th Street for the investigation but was reopened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting remains under investigation

EDITORIAL NOTE: The original report from CFD said the woman was 55 years old. ISP has since updated to reflect the victim is 51 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
37 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
15 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed car on I-57
TOP STORIES
37 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Bears fans have mixed emotions about team possibly leaving lakefront
Joey Chestnut eats record 76 hot dogs, wins 14th Nathan's title
Tyson recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Show More
County surveying health of people near Rockton plant fire
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Nonprofit is feeding Florida building collapse rescue teams
Waukegan man injured from fireworks accident; airlifted to hospital
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News