Four people were shot in the city's Homan Square neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

23-year-old woman charged for fatally shooting man, injuring 3 women in Homan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting of four people, one fatally, in the city's Homan Square neighborhood in late November police said.

The suspect, Deja Collins, was arrested Thursday and has been charged one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 29.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed, Chicago police said. Three other female victims, ages 21, 24 and 31, were also shot and seriously injured.

No further details have been released.

Collins is due for a court hearing Saturday.

