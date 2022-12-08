East Chatham shooting: CPD working to find out who fatally shot 2, but left toddler unharmed

Chicago police are working to find out who shot and killed Javonni Jenkins and Curtis Hardman on South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find out who shot and killed a woman and her father inside a South Side apartment, leaving a toddler unharmed Wednesday.

Police responded to the 8100-block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham for a well-being check just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived and made entry, a 27-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found dead, police said. A 2-year-old child was found unharmed.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for observation.

The man and woman had been shot to death, according to police.

The two victims have been identified as Javonni Jenkins and her father, Curtis Hardman.

Jenkins was a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital. When she didn't show up for work, her coworkers knew something was wrong and started calling her. Jenkins' 2-year-old son, CJ, eventually answered the phone, they told ABC7 Chicago.

"No one was answering, so finally the baby answered. We tried calling again through FaceTime to see if he answered, and he answered," said Viviana, one of Jenkins' co-workers who was too distraught to show her face.

The colleagues had the toddler on FaceTime for several hours. They were the ones who initiated the well-being check after they didn't see Jenkins the entire call.

"All we could see was from his face up, so the ceiling the majority of the time," said one colleague who didn't want to be identified. "He was kind of just walking around, and they didn't hear any adult in the background."

"The whole time I had the baby on the phone, he was very content, playing with his toys," said Nicole Worth, another of Jenkins' co-workers. "Once I had that baby on the phone and after a certain amount of time of no parents calling the baby, you don't hear that -- there's something wrong."

Once the co-workers got to the Far South Side apartment, that's when police discovered the mother and grandfather dead.

"We came a little too late," Worth said. "We saved the baby. That's all we could do."

Now, Jenkins' family and co-workers are left to try and figure out what happened.

I'm trying to hold it together because she didn't deserve this," said Jenkins' cousin, Germaine Owens.

Chicago police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Area 2 detectives are investigating and interviewing potential witnesses.

