Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically injured near Chatham funeral home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured in a shooting near a South Side funeral home on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at Leak & Son Funeral Home in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham shortly before 11 a.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene, where police were investigating.

Mourners were holding a funeral for an 18-year-old when someone in a vehicle opened fire on people outside the funeral home as it drove past, police said.

"All I know is they said somebody was shooting and everybody inside got down," said Ken Tinzie, uncle of the deceased.

Tinzie said he came from out of state for his nephew's service. His car was hit by gunfire.

A 38-year-old man, shot in his face, head, and neck, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 43-year-old man, shot in his jaw, and self-transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

Some nearby said there had been fighting outside the chapel before the gunfire. Felicia Maloney said she saw a ruckus and heard about the shooting shortly afterward.

"They killing their mother, their sisters right along with the other family, so both families are hurting. So what you winning out of it but a free meal and a cot?" she said.

"These folks who are doing this are destroying lives, not just with the gunshot but emotionally and mentally and physically, and I'm tired of it," said Spencer Leak Jr. of Leak & Sons Funeral Home.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

