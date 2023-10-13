Chicago shooting: Grandfather and former TV host fatally shot defending wife during armed robbery

Keltule Meeks, a Chicago rapper, former TV host and grandfather, was shot and killed while trying to defemd his wife in an attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keltule Meeks, a Chicago rapper, former TV host and grandfather, was shot and killed while trying to stop an armed robbery Tuesday morning outside his home in Humboldt Park.

The 48-year-old was fatally shot in front of his wife outside their home near Lawndale and Wabansia in an incident captured on home security video.

You can see a white Kia pull into an alley and two armed suspects quickly hop out, demanding the couple's belongings. Meeks was shot while trying to defend his wife.

Friends and colleagues said Meeks was an extremely talented and generous man who always put others before himself. Especially his wife.

"That's one of the few things that make sense about him because there's no way he would ever let anything come to his wife," said John Daniel, close friend and director at Urban Grind TV.

Along with being a rapper, Meeks also hosted a hip hop program called Urban Grind TV, where he met Daniel in 2010. They forged a brotherhood that's now broken.

"They robbed the world of, perhaps, one of the greatest people ever," Daniel said.

Meeks leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a grandson. Police say no one is currently in custody for the shooting.