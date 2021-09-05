'He was a great father': $4K offered in fatal shooting of single dad driving daughter to school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot and killed a single father while he was taking his daughter to school earlier this week in Humboldt Park.United in their resolve, the family of Travell Miller Gilmore is determined to find his killer."This is the face of the person whose life you took and I vow to scour the earth for this. You took a half of me," said the victim's twin brother Lavelle.Their efforts were concentrated at the intersection of Chicago and Sacramento Saturday morning, just days after the 33-year-old single father was gunned down there while taking his daughter to school.Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, Gilmore's mother said she was on the phone with him at the time and heard the attack."I would not wish that on anybody, to hear their son being killed. My life will never be the same. I can never get that call out of my head," said his mother, Aquantas.The suspect drove up next to the victim in traffic near the intersection of W. Chicago Ave. and N. Sacramento Blvd., exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle, according to police.The 33-year-old driver was found shot multiple times in a silver Kia, CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said. He was later pronounced dead.His family said Gilmore had custody of his daughter and shielded her during the shooting. The single dad, who worked as a bartender at Navy Pier, was shot four times. His daughter was unharmed.Those who gathered near the site of the fatal shooting Saturday hope a witness to the crime steps forward."You don't deserve to be free amongst the decent people here," said Marvin Edwards with 100 Men Standing.A reward, put up by several community activists and others for information leading to an arrest, is now at $4,000.As the family makes yet another plea to the community to help police find the killer, police have now issued a community alert asking for the public's help, as well., who they believe to be a Black man between 18 and 20 years old. He is said to be 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a white v-neck shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.Investigators added that his car may be a silver Pontiac two-door Grand Prix, with tinted windows, a sunroof, no front or rear plates, and with possible damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel.While the family continues to pray for justice, they're also vowing to remember him as the hero father he was."My son -- I was proud of him," said the victim's father, Joseph Lee Gilmore Jr. "He was a great father, a great son, great man. He was awesome."Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detective Leavitt and Detective Taglieri at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to, reference RD#:Je-357470.