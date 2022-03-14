chicago shooting

Shooting in South Loop injures man, 52; 1 in custody, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 52-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city's South Loop Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Michigan Avenue. The victim was inside a building, possibly a parking garage, when he was confronted by the suspect, who pulled out a gun and opened fire.


The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in initially reported good condition.

Police said the shooter has been taken into custody and a gun was recovered.


There is a large police presence near Michigan and Roosevelt at the start of the evening rush, but traffic is moving.
