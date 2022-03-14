Shooting in South Loop injures man, 52; 1 in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 52-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city's South Loop Monday afternoon.Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Michigan Avenue. The victim was inside a building, possibly a parking garage, when he was confronted by the suspect, who pulled out a gun and opened fire.The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in initially reported good condition.Police said the shooter has been taken into custody and a gun was recovered.There is a large police presence near Michigan and Roosevelt at the start of the evening rush, but traffic is moving.