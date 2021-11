CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.The woman was driving north about 10:15 p.m. in the 2200-block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near West Fullerton Parkway, when an unknown male suspect in a red Jeep SUV fired shots, hitting her in the leg, police said.She drove herself to St. Joseph Hospital in Lakeview, where she was listed in good condition, CPD said.No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.