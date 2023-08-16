8-year-old boy killed in accidental Lawndale shooting ID'd: Chicago police, officials

An accidental Chicago shooting left an 8-year-old boy dead on West Flournoy Street in Lawndale, CPD said.

Boy shot in chest after children found gun, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side has been identified, officials said.

The boy was inside a home in the 3100-block of West Flournoy Street in the city's Lawndale neighborhood about 4:25 a.m. with another boy when they found a gun, police said.

The gun went off once, shooting the boy in the chest, CPD said.

Police took the boy to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where died just after 5:30 a.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jacari A. Brown.

He lived on the same block, where the shooting occurred, the medical examiner said.

No other injuries were reported.

The weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

