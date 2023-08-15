14-year-old boy seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a14-year-old boy injured on South Marshfield Avenue in West Englewood Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday night after a shooting involving three masked suspects in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the chest while standing at the back entrance of a home in the 6600-block of South Marshfield Avenue just after 9 p.m., CPD said.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

A witness told police three suspects were wearing masks at the time of the incident, and fled on foot.

No one was in custody early Tuesday, and Area One detectives are investigating.

