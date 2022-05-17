Suspect in custody in Lincoln Park shooting, robbery that left man fighting for life: Chicago police

Last week, police said they believed the same suspects were responsible for the attack on Dakotah Earley as well as at least seven other armed robberies that took place in Lincoln Park and Lakeview between May 4 and 6.
The male suspect was being questioned at Area Three police headquarters as of early Tuesday morning.
Earley's shooting was caught on surveillance video. The recent culinary school graduate could be seen walking near Wayne and Webster avenues when he was approached by an armed robber.
WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting
They were seen engaging in a brief struggle before Earley was shot three times as the robber continued to demand Earley disclose his cell phone's passcode.
On Friday, Earley's brother posted an update on GoFundMe, saying Dakotah is no longer on life support.
Over the weekend, Earley's leg was amputated due to injuries he suffered in the shooting.