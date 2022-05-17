chicago shooting

Suspect in custody in Lincoln Park shooting, robbery that left man fighting for life: Chicago police

Chilling surveillance video captured incident that left Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley critically injured
By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in custody in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have a suspect in custody in a violent robbery and shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that left a 23-year-old man fighting for his life.

Last week, police said they believed the same suspects were responsible for the attack on Dakotah Earley as well as at least seven other armed robberies that took place in Lincoln Park and Lakeview between May 4 and 6.

The male suspect was being questioned at Area Three police headquarters as of early Tuesday morning.

Earley's shooting was caught on surveillance video. The recent culinary school graduate could be seen walking near Wayne and Webster avenues when he was approached by an armed robber.

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting


EMBED More News Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man was critically wounded in a Lincoln Park shooting early Friday.



They were seen engaging in a brief struggle before Earley was shot three times as the robber continued to demand Earley disclose his cell phone's passcode.

On Friday, Earley's brother posted an update on GoFundMe, saying Dakotah is no longer on life support.

Over the weekend, Earley's leg was amputated due to injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parktheftchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violencesurveillancesurveillance cameraman shotchicago police departmentarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about living past 21st birthday
Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park shooting, police say
Mag Mile hotel shooting leaves man, woman dead: CPD
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about living past 21st birthday
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Mag Mile hotel shooting leaves man, woman dead: CPD
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
Plans to build Carvana tower in Skokie on hold
Ban on protests in front of homes signed by FL governor
New casino near IL-WI line expected to create 4.3K jobs, officials say
Show More
Arrests made after CPD officer hit by vehicle following shooting: ald.
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Boy, 14, killed in north suburban shooting ID'd by coroner
Illinois reports 5,447 new COVID cases, zero deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News