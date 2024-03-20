Man shot in the head while being chased in Douglas Park, Chicago police say

The victim told police he was being chased by an unknown offender who then started shooting at him on Tuesday night.

The victim told police he was being chased by an unknown offender who then started shooting at him on Tuesday night.

The victim told police he was being chased by an unknown offender who then started shooting at him on Tuesday night.

The victim told police he was being chased by an unknown offender who then started shooting at him on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the head on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the 1200-block of South Fairfield Avenue in Douglas Park.

Chicago police found a 35-year-old man in the back of a residence with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

The victim told police he was being chased by an unknown offender who started shooting at him.

READ ALSO | Orland Park shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

The man was sent to Mt. Sinai hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood