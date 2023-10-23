River North shooting: Man found shot, critically hurt inside Magnificent Mile hotel lobby, CFD says

A man was found critically injured inside a River North Marriott lobby on the Mag Mile after a nearby Chicago shooting, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot and critically injured in the lobby of a downtown hotel Monday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the man on a stretcher, being taken away by ambulance. Chicago police said that man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and thigh.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Rush and Ohio streets. Paramedics were initially called to the lobby of the Marriott Hotel, located at 540 N. Michigan Ave. in River North.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was shot outside on a sidewalk by someone with a handgun. The victim apparently went inside for help, CFD officials said.

ABC7 spoke with someone who did not witness the shooting, but saw the man being treated.

"He was in obvious pain. He was rolled over on his side, kinda trying to avoid laying on the impacted area. Yeah, just obvious pain," said Chad Fensin.

ABC7 saw at least two evidence markers on the ground, and it appears that more than one shot was fired.

It is unclear what led to the gunfire. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

