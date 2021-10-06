Man, 21, critically hurt in North Center shooting, 3rd such incident in area in days: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was critically hurt early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Chicago's North Side North Center neighborhood. This was the third shooting to take place in that area in the last few days.The man was driving about 1:50 a.m. in the 4400-block of North Lincoln Avenue when someone in a white Audi SUV shot at him, causing him to hit a tree, a meter box and a restaurant door, Chicago police said.The man ran from police and threw a gun and drugs to the ground before being apprehended, CPD said.He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Area One detectives are investigating.Early Sunday morning, 37-year-oldwas killed in a hit-and-run in North Center following a reported shooting nearby, CPD said.On Monday night, awas fatally shot in the same area, according to police.