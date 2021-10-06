chicago shooting

Man, 21, critically hurt in North Center shooting, 3rd such incident in area in days: Chicago police

Chicago violence: 2 other North Center shootings reported so far this week
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
North Center crash, shooting critically injure man, 21: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was critically hurt early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Chicago's North Side North Center neighborhood. This was the third shooting to take place in that area in the last few days.

The man was driving about 1:50 a.m. in the 4400-block of North Lincoln Avenue when someone in a white Audi SUV shot at him, causing him to hit a tree, a meter box and a restaurant door, Chicago police said.

The man ran from police and threw a gun and drugs to the ground before being apprehended, CPD said.

RELATED: North Center hit-and-run kills woman after nearby shooting reported, Chicago police say

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Early Sunday morning, 37-year-old Janelle Gardiner was killed in a hit-and-run in North Center following a reported shooting nearby, CPD said.

On Monday night, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the same area, according to police.

