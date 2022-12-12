Chicago police: Man charged in Austin garage party shooting that killed 15-year-old girl, man

Chicago police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl and another man in the Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a West Side shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and another man last month, Chicago police said Monday.

Edwin Lagunas, 18, is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said he shot and killed 15-year-old Ruby Navarrete and Lynner Hawkins during a garage party in the 5800-block of West Augusta Boulevard on November 21. A third person was also hurt.

The party, which was advertised on social media, attracted dozens of people from all over the area.

Lagunas is expected in court Monday for a bond hearing.