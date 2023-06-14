Funeral held for 14-year-old boy killed in Fuller Park shooting

Pierre Johnson's funeral was held Wednesday. The 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Fuller Park that also injured four others.

It was clear the entire community was hurting from the loss of the boy, who they said brought smiles and energy to every single day.

He was the most valuable player, not just on the field but in the game of life. With a love for baseball and an even bigger heart, loved ones are remembering Johnson's potential and infectious presence.

"Pierre made friends with everybody," said Chris Cozzi, a mother figure for Johnson. "He was an exceptional kid. He touched the lives of a lot of people."

The service was held at a packed St. Sabina church, filled with friend and family heartbroken Johnson died so young and praying for answers to stop violence in Chicago.

"I just know our community just really need to come together because this doesn't affect just one community," said his mother Tharea Johnson.

Tharea Johnson and Cozzi said the 14-year-old boy lit up every room he walked into.

"That bright smile waiting to come in, always saying I'm ready to eat," his mother recalled. "He's just a good kid. He's a great kid."

And while Johnson had obvious talent on the baseball field, he made an even bigger impact off it.

"He was the team... everyone when we all saw Pierre we knew we were about to go crazy. Pierre was the energy of our team," said teammate Isaiah Martinez.

Now Johnson is carrying his friends and family from above as they say they'll always have number 13 as their angel in the outfield.

"He's always gonna be the angel watching over my shoulder, that little kid, I'm gonna miss that smile," Martinez said.

