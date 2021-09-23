Students concerned after threats made against Simeon High School; 2 classmates killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11039237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jamari Williams died Tuesday after being shot in front of Chatham shops frequented by Simeon students after school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As a South Side school continues to reel from the, students are expressing concerns of gun violence and threats against the school.Simeon High School High School students Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal were killed in two separate Chicago shootings Tuesday in the city's Chatham neighborhood.Williams, 15, was fatally shot in front of a business just down the street from the school shortly after students were let out early for the day.Chicago police said about 2:40 p.m., a black car approached and someone inside opened fire. Willams was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.Then, just hours later, two other teens were shot while sitting in a car outside a Hyde Park McDonald's, according to police.McNeal was one of the teens shot and later died from his injuries the next day.Now, as the school and community continue to reel from the young lives lost, hundreds of students stayed home from school Thursday over fears that threats were made against the school.Chicago Public School officials told ABC7 that a threat was made on social media Wednesday, but that it was deemed "unfounded.""The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We've been made aware of multiple threats recently made on social media posts mentioning the names of several CPS high schools. The Chicago Police Department and CPS Office of Safety and Security are working together to investigate every instance, some of which have been deemed not credible. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra police attention at affected schools," CPS officials released in a statement Thursday.Regardless, attendance was visibly reduced on campus."People are talking about shooting up the school and stuff. I don't know, people are just crazy nowadays," said Simeon student Damariyon Thomas. 'I just came to school to make sure some of my friends are safe. To be honest, because like I'm one of those friends that make sure everybody is good, so I wanted to make sure everybody is safe."Students like Thomas, who did come show up to class Thursday, said there have been threats of violence made on social media sparking fear among many."The energy, the negative energy -- you can tell -- be feeding off other people, even if some people didn't know the people, but like, it's the energy around the school that makes you sad and cry. You know what I'm saying," said fellow student, Try Ervin.Those who knew McNeal said he was a member of a youth group fighting to end city violence and loved basketball."Both of us, we had 7th period together and that was music. He would always be making everybody laugh. He was real cool," Thomas said.These two murders added another painful mark on the hearts and minds of the young people who go to Simeon, with so many saying they have lost multiple classmates each year to gun violence and grief counselors are commonplace.Arguably Simeon's most famous and tragic shooting happened to Ben Wilson, the country's leading basketball player who was gunned down during lunch in 1984.Many students are so used to loss at the school that they call it the "Simeon curse.""It's heartbreaking. They call it the Simeon curse because we lose a student every year. When is it going to stop? Because we all know when we graduate it's not going to stop. We're going to hear about it again, and again. It's tiring," said Simeon student, Aie'rianna WilliamsAlthough CPS said those threats of violence are unfounded, many are choosing to stay home until Monday, as they continue to feel the impact of the two tragedies."When I think about stuff like that, I think about the family -- losing their son. That's messed up, you know, I would never want my dad or my momma to go through that," Ervin said.So far, police have released little information about both investigations, however, they have said no one is in custody for either shooting.