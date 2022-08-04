Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured 2 on North Mayfield Avenue in South Austin just minutes after 2 others were shot nearby, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin early Thursday morning just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The two were outside in the 100-block of North Mayfield Avenue just after 2:20 a.m. when they heard multiple shots and felt pain, according to CPD.

The man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition. The teenager was shot in the chest and armpit and was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he is also listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Just 30 minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were outside a Mobil gas station in the 4800-block of West Madison Street in South Austin when they were shot, CPD said.

They are also in fair condition, according to police.