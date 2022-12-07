Extra security, counselors expected after teen killed in South Austin shooting outside CPS school

Extra security and counselors are expected Wednesday after Kevin Davis was shot and killed outside Michele Clark Magnet HS on West Harrison Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extra security and counselors will be available after a teen boy was killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting near a high school on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:16 p.m. in the South Austin neighborhood's 5100-block of West Harrison Street near Michele Clark Magnet High School, police said. A 15-year-old student was near the sidewalk in front of the school when he was shot, just after school let out for the day. The medical examiner later identified him as Kevin Davis.

Davis, shot multiple times in the body, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police said they are still in the preliminary stages of investigating and were not able to offer any details or circumstances of what may have led up to this shooting.

Chicago Police Cmdr. Andre Parham called what happened heartbreaking and mind-numbing.

"I've been on this job 26 years, and it doesn't get any easier, and you hate to see anything happen to children, the children in our community," Parham said. "Something like this happening in this city, in any city, to a child going to a school is completely unacceptable."

Both police and Chicago Police Schools vowed justice and support for the teen's family and all impacted by his tragic death.

"Our goal tomorrow is to make sure that we have the necessary supports to support all of our students and staff and families at the school," CPS Chief of Safety and Security Jadine Chou said Tuesday.

Chou said there would be support from school, community and police, including grief counselors and added security measures.

"It's not easy. It's something we hope we never have to deal with," Chou said. "Our deepest condolences to Kevin's family and the school community."

Chicago police also pleaded with the public to report any information anyone may have. So far, no one is in custody.

"We're combing through everything. We're going through any type of video, any type of statements, were looking for witnesses," Parham said. "There will be no stone left unturned in this investigation. ... If you harm one of our children in this city, then we are going to find you and we are going prosecute you."

This shooting is the second outside this South Austin high school in a matter of months. Police said in August, three teenagers were also shot nearby.

