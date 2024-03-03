2 critically injured in South Loop shooting, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured after being shot Saturday evening in Downtown Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Roosevelt and Canal, in the South Loop, Chicago fire officials said.

At least two people were shot. They were taken to Stroger Hospital and were initially reported to be in critical condition, officials said.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

It was not known if there were any other injuries or if any suspects have been identified.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.