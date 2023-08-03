2 critically injured in South Shore shooting: Chicago fire officials

A Chicago shooting critically injured 2 near East 71st Street and South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore Thursday, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and critically injured Thursday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The shooting took place sometime before 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 71st Street and South Jeffery Boulevard.

The male victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, CFD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or who was injured.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4:30 p.m., and a large police presence could be seen.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

