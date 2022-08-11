Protesters demand ISP release video of Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are responding to calls for video to be released of a reported road rage shooting on I-55.

Protestors rallied Wednesday for the department to release it, but ISP said the video was taken by a private person and they've shared it with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Lisbeth Orbina was shot over the weekend on the interstate near Archer Avenue. A lawyer for her family said an off-duty Chicago police officer fired at her vehicle after he reported seeing a laser pointed at him.

CPD says the officer claims shots were fired at him first, and he returned fire. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Orbina was struck in the head, and remains hospitalized. Her family filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the officer.

David Abarca, 22, was in Orbina's vehicle at the time. Her family's lawyer said he was in the back seat.

Abarca was charged Saturday with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Thursday night Stevenson Expressway shooting that also involved an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities have said.