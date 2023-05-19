Chicago police said a teen boy was injured, and several businesses and apartments were damaged in the incident on Irving Park Road, near Horner Park.

Teen injured, apartments and businesses damaged in Chicago shootout near Horner Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a shoot-out early Friday morning at a gas station on Chicago's North Side.

Several businesses and apartments were damaged in the incident, and a 17-year-old boy was injured.

Chicago police said an anonymous witness told them at about 3 a.m., a black Infiniti truck and a red sedan were both driving west in the 2800-block of West Irving Park Road, near Horner Park, when they began shooting at each other.

The teen was dropped off at Swedish hospital by the red sedan after suffering a graze wound to the top of his head, CPD said.

He is in good condition, but is not cooperating with police.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said that bullets came flying through his home while his daughter was sleeping.

"Two gunshots went through my window. I was in bed, I heard gunshots, I ran to my daughter's room, while I'm running they went through my window. And then I got in bed with her. Yeah, there was a lot of gunshots," Aaron Koppeo said.

That resident said bullets also came through his kitchen, and were lodged in his cabinets.

He said he wishes the gas station where the shootout ended were closed permanently.

A witness said the altercation began when two vehicles were pumping gas at the station.

Another woman who lives nearby said a bullet flew into her home, as well.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, but they did not have anyone in custody later Friday morning.

