Chicago shooting: 2 teen boys shot, 1 killed on West Side, police say

Sunday, June 18, 2023 12:25AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was killed and another was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Fifth City neighborhood's 100 block of South Homan Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Two teens, 14 and 15 years old, were struck by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old boy, shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the body multiple times.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

