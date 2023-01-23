University Park teen ID'd after 2 shot, killed, while trying to buy sneakers from online seller

One teen is dead and another was injured Sunday while trying to buy something from a person they had met online, according to Chicago police.

The two teens were shot around 2 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were trying to buy sneakers from someone they met on social media, but instead the seller pulled out a gun, robbed the teens, and shot them.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jordan Nixon from University Park.

The 18 year old was shot in the elbow and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

