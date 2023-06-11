Chicago shooting: Teen boy among 4 injured at 95th Red Line station, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A least four people were injured in a shooting at a South Side CTA station on Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The shooting happened at the 95th/Dan Ryan station, which offers service for the CTA Red Line and various buses.

At least three people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, CFD said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CFD said two 19-year-old people, including one man, were also shot and taken to Christ Hospital. At least one of them was in serious condition.

A 44-year-old woman was injured when she fell during the shooting, CFD said. She was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital.

One man who was waiting to catch a bus home said he saw the whole thing unfold from inside the bus terminal to outside the station.

"They winded up shooting inside, and then they winded up coming around here, shooting outside, literally," said Savion Lesser. "One of them had a ski mask, and they got into it, and they were arguing and all that, so I was finna walk off, and right when we was about to walk, off we heard shooting."

Lesser said the argument appeared to have involved three people.

"One upped the gun and the other one upped his gun and they started shooting," Lesser said.

CTA initially said Red Line service had been suspended between 95th and 87th due to police activity, but said service has since resumed.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

