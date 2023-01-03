Balloons released in honor of 9-year-old boy shot, killed inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts gathered to remember him Tuesday by releasing balloons outside the Chicago home where he was shot and killed on New Year's Day.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led Watts to lose his life after being shot three times in the face, neck and hand Sunday evening.

At the time of the shooting, police said several adults and children were inside the home at the corner 94th and Wallace in the city's Princeton Park neighborhood.

One of the scenarios investigators are looking into is whether another child got a hold of the gun and accidentally discharged it. The weapon has not been located, and neither has its owner.

For now, police continue to classify this as a death investigation.

Watts attended Kipling Elementary School, just across the street, along with his two brothers.

