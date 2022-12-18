WATCH LIVE

Teen seriously wounded in Loop shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, December 18, 2022 12:02PM
A Chicago shooting in the Loop left a teen seriously wounded. The 19-year-old victim was shot near Adams and Wells around 11:45 p.m., police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Loop.

The 19-year-old victim was standing outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

