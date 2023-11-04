Chicago shooting in Burnside seriously injures 10-year-old boy inside a home: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a child was injured in a shooting on the South Side Friday evening.

Chicago police said shortly after 7:30 p.m. 10-year-old boy was inside is home in the 1100 block of East 91st Street when three unknown offenders outside opened fire on the home.

The boy was struck in the chest and taken by police in a squad car to Comer Children's Hospital.

Chicago fire officials said they responded to the scene of the shooting, but the boy had already been transported.

According to community activists Andrew Holmes, the family said there were other children inside but the 10-year-old was on the only one shot. The shooters fled, Holmes said.

Family has been waiting outside the hospital, and said the boy is in surgery as of 9:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his chest.

No further details have been released. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

