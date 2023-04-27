WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed after shots fired from stolen car on Near South Side, police say

Thursday, April 27, 2023 11:14PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, on the Near South Side on Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of South State Street at about 3:31 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old man and another person, identified only as male, were inside a vehicle when a stolen white-colored Kia pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, shot in the hand, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The other victim, whose age was not immediately available, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kia was found unoccupied near Cermak and State, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

