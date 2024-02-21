2 being questioned in deadly Senn High School shooting in Edgewater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police took two people in for questioning in the shooting that killed a Senn High school student, and injured two others.
The shooting happened on Jan. 31 in Edgewater, just a few blocks from the school.
READ MORE: 3 CPS students hot, 1 killed on North Side
The boys were walking down the street in the afternoon, when some people got out of a car and started shooting.
Daveon Gibson, 16, was killed.
Police questioned two individuals about the shooting on Tuesday. No other details were provided.
READ MORE: Community mourns Daveon Gibson at vigil in West Town