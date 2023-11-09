Washington Park shooting: Man shot, critically wounded crashes near Chicago firehouse, CPD says

Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a Washington Park shooting on West 59th Street and crashed near a CFD firehouse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot several times and crashed near a Chicago firehouse on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired just after 11:20 p.m. in the 0-100-block of West 59th Street in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

The CFD firehouse is located at 21 W. 59th St.

SEE ALSO: 2 wounded in shootout after West Loop crash, Chicago police say

When police arrived, they found a white vehicle that had crashed with a 31-year-old man inside, police said. The man was unresponsive and had been shot several times in the head and body.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood