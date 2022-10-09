Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people shot, one fatally so far in weekend gun violence, according to Chicago police.

A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot while walking on the sidewalk in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday.

The teen was in the 7600-block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown person, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Last weekend, 34 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend gun violence.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.