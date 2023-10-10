Surveillance video appears to show Chicago Police Department officers chasing someone after shots were fired near 61st and Wood.

1 in custody after shots fired toward Chicago police officers in West Englewood, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired toward Chicago police officers on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.

Police said it happened near West 61st Street and South Wood Street in the West Englewood neighborhood. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

No officers were hit, and police did not return fire, CPD said.

Security camera video appears to show officers running after someone. Police have collected that video as part of their investigation.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, and they found a gun.

CPD did not immediately provide further information.

