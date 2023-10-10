WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 in custody after shots fired toward Chicago police officers in West Englewood, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 9:48PM
1 in custody after shots fired toward officers on South Side: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video appears to show Chicago Police Department officers chasing someone after shots were fired near 61st and Wood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired toward Chicago police officers on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.

Police said it happened near West 61st Street and South Wood Street in the West Englewood neighborhood. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

No officers were hit, and police did not return fire, CPD said.

Security camera video appears to show officers running after someone. Police have collected that video as part of their investigation.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, and they found a gun.

CPD did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW