Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday morning, groups representing the Fulton Market area will demand 200 new police cameras in the neighborhood.
They will raise their concern about rising crime during a Chicago City Council Finance Committee meeting.
The groups cite a specific video as an example: It was taken by a private camera on Sept. 22 in West Garfield Park.
In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a ride-share vehicle on West Lake Street.
Two people get out, and open fire. A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
