Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras

After video was released of a Chicago shooting on Lake Street in West Garfield Park, Fulton Market groups are calling for more cameras.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday morning, groups representing the Fulton Market area will demand 200 new police cameras in the neighborhood.

They will raise their concern about rising crime during a Chicago City Council Finance Committee meeting.

The groups cite a specific video as an example: It was taken by a private camera on Sept. 22 in West Garfield Park.

In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a ride-share vehicle on West Lake Street.

Two people get out, and open fire. A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.

