Man injured in West Ridge shooting at gas station: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a man injured at a West Peterson Avenue gas station in West Ridge, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot at a North Side gas station Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

He was in his car at a gas station just after 5:50 p.m. in the 2500-block of West Peterson Avenue in the city's West Ridge neighborhood when a red vehicle pulled up, and two people got out, CPD said.

The suspects fired shots at the man, hitting him, police said.

RELATED: Neighbors concerned after 2 teens killed in Roseland shooting: Chicago police

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.

No one was in custody Friday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood