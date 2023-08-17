A Chicago shooting left a man dead who was driving on West Glenlake Avenue in West Rogers Park early Thursday, CPD said.

West Rogers Park shooting: Man shot, killed while driving on Far North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in his late 20s was shot and killed while driving on the Far North Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was driving in the 2600-block of West Glenlake Avenue about 12:30 a.m. in the city's West Rogers Park neighborhood, when an unknown male suspect approached and fired multiple shots into his vehicle, CPD said.

The man crashed into another vehicle, and came to a stop.

He was shot multiple times and pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Two guns were recovered inside the vehicle, and no one is in custody. The shooter ran from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Someone living nearby heard the incident unfold, and explained some of the initial chaos.

"There was maybe five or six gunshots around 12:30, and then we heard a car, the engine was on, running into a parked car, and I assume he was fatally shot," David Michiels said.

Family on the scene declined to comment.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

