West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating

There was a Chicago shooting Wednesday night, according to CPD. Officers found a woman shot in the head on Hubbard Street in West Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old Oak Park woman was shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot in the 1500-block of West Hubbard Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Chicago fire officials, CPD said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Brittany Wooten.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

