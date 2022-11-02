2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin

One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Hyundais have become the focus of police investigations.

The bullet-riddled silver Hyundai sat protected by a patrol car at the corner of Leclaire and Fullerton avenues in the Belmont-Craigin neighborhood, appearing to have been heading the wrong way down a one-way street before it came to a stop early Wednesday morning.

It's unclear who was inside and if anyone was injured.

Just blocks away, before 3:30 a.m., police also responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2500-block of North Laramie Avenue, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

The victim, who is in good condition, told police he was walking down the street when someone in a red SUV drove up and started shooting.

Police said the wounded victim ran to Lavergne and Medill avenues, where officers had another Hyundai surrounded by crime tape.

At this point, CPD has not linked the incidents together as they continue to investigate.

The same police district is handling a rash of car thefts targeting Hyundais and Kias.

The latest community alert issued Wednesday night to residents in the 25th District showed almost a dozen locations where incidents have happened in the past few weeks.

Police said the offenders may be using the stolen vehicles in the commission of armed robberies in the same area.

Police are advising people to be aware of their surroundings, and alert their neighbors.

