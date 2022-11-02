Chicago police warn of theft of Hyundai, Kia cars in Logan Square, Humboldt Park

Chicago police are warn of the theft of Kia and Hyundai cars in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Hermosa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued new warnings Wednesday about car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais on the Northwest Side.

Nearly a dozen of those vehicles have been stolen in the 25th District, throughout Humboldt Park, Logan Square and Hermosa, since Oct. 17.

The suspects may be using the stolen cars in armed robberies throughout the same areas, police said.

Several more vehicles were stolen from the area near Washington and Lake streets.

Thefts of these vehicles have spiked after a social media post, showing how to steal them.

If you own one, police recommend using a steering wheel locking device.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.

The incidents have occurred at the following times and locations:

- 1500-block of North Monticello Avenue at 3 p.m. Oct. 17

- 1400-block of North Hamlin Avenue at midnight Oct. 20

- 3900-block of W. Cortland St. at noon Oct 23.

- 1900-block of N. Ridgeway Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24th

- 3700-block of W. Hirsch St. at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24

- 3900-block of W. Armitage Ave. at 1 p.m. Oct. 24

- 1700-block of N. Monticello Ave. at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25

- 1500-block of N. Hamlin Ave. at 8 p.m. Oct. 26

- 1800-block of N. Monticello Ave. at 6 p.m. Oct. 28

- 1700-block of N. Monticello Ave. at midnight Oct. 28

- 3600-block of W. Wabansia Ave. at 8:30 p.m. Oct 29th

