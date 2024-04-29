SWAT respond to barricade situation, after woman shot in South Shore, Chicago police say

Chicago police said SWAT teams were at a barricade situation after a woman was shot on South Shore Dr. in South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police entered a SWAT situation after a woman was shot on city's South Side early Monday.

The woman was shot around 11:59 p.m. Saturday night near the 7700-block of S. South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 26-year-old said she was standing outside when an unknown person shot her in the shoulder. She was sent to the hospital and should be ok.

Detectives said the offender might have fled into a nearby house in the same block.

SWAT was called to the house, at last check this was an active scene.

It is unknown if the victim and offender knew each other.

